At Seneca HS on Senior Night: We honored our three seniors tonight: Kyler Hahn, Collin Wright and Aiden Wood Seneca 53 Ottawa 20 106 Ivan Munoz O by FF 113 Ethan Othon S 9-3 over Dallas Harmon O 120 James Latila O F 1:17 over Tommy Milton S 126 Nate Sprinkel S F :40 over Keagan Duffy O 132 Nico Stanfill O tech fall 16-0 over Sammie Greisen S 138 Memphis Echeverria S by FF 145 Marek Duffy O 10-9 over Nate Othon S 152 Gunner Varland S F :45 over Alan Amezquita O 160 Asher Hamby S F 2:18 over Wyatt Reding O 170 Collin Wright S F 2:11 over Anthony Evans O 182 Landen Venecia S F 4:42 over Ryan Wilson O 195 Sullivan Feldt S F 2:15 over Owen Kearfott O 220 Chris Peura S tech fall 17-2 over Charles Medrow O 285 Aiden Wood S 11-4 over Alex Perez O Seneca final dual record for 2022-23: 24-10 Jan 19 At Byron HS: The Fighting Irish continue to wrestle hard and well. We are stepping up as individuals and as a team and competing hard. We are wrestling whistle to whistle and through mistakes which is a good sign at this part of the season! Seneca 57 Byron 24 106 Kyler Hahn SF 3:40 over D. Palacios B 113 Avery Phillips S by FF 120 Ethan Othon S by FF 126 Tommy Milton F 2:49 over B. Denton B 132 Nick Grant S F :33 over A. Fulrath B 138 Memphis Echeverria S 3-2 B. Chardonnay B 145 J. Ross B F 1:06 over Gunner Varland S 152 C. Behn B F 3:27 over Nate Othon S 160 Asher Hamby S F :35 over C. Grohoring B 170 Collin Wright S F 1:14 over J. Cone B 182 K. Jones B F 1:51 over Landen Venecia S 195 Chris Peura S F 2:25 over J. Harris B 220 J. Clutch B F 51 over Sullivan Feldt S 285 Aiden Wood S by FF Seneca 69 Freeport 6 106 Kyler Hahn S F:1:04 over A. Calmese F 113 Wyatt Coop S by FF 120 Ethan Othon S F 1:55 over V. Pralosa F 126 Tommy Milton S F 3:07 over A. Young F 132 Nick Grant S FF 138 Memphis Echeverria S FF 145 Nate Othon S F 3:05 over D. Fernandez F 152 Gunner Varland S 13-7 over M. Olson F 160 Asher Hamby S F :56 over C. Williams F 170 Collin Wright S FF 182 Landen Venecia S F 3:33 over M. Tilman F 195 Chris Peura S F 1:27 over L. Schwartz F 220 D. Holland F F :49 over Sullivan Feldt S 285 Aiden Wood S F 4:31 over Myles F Seneca Record:23-10 Seneca HS Wrestling Jan. 18 At Seneca HS: Seneca 78 Somonauk 6 106 Kyler Hahn S FF 113 Ethan Othon S FF 120 Tommy Milton S FF 126 Aiden Rowan Som F 1:35 over Nate Sprinkel S 132 Nick Grant S F :42 over Rylie Donahue 138 Ryker Terry S FF 145 Memphis Echeverria S FF 152 Gunner Varland S FF 160 Will Milton S FF 170 Asher Hamby S FF 182 Landen Venecia S FF 195 Chris Peura S FF 220 Sullivan Feldt S FF 285 Aiden Wood S FF Seneca 84 Putnam County 0 106 Kyler Hahn S FF 113 Ethan Othon S FF 120 Tommy Milton S FF 126 Nate Sprinkel S FF 132 Nick Grant S FF 138 Memphis Echeverria S FF 145 Nate Othon S FF 152 Gunner Varland S FF 160 Asher Hamby S F2:20 over Bailey Herr PC 170 Double FF 182 Landen Venecia S FF 195 Chris Peura S F 1:34 over Carlos Aranda PC 220 Sullivan Feldt S F 1:32 over Kaleb Gualandi PC 285 Aiden Wood S F James Irwin PC Seneca Record: 21-10 Seneca HS Wrestling 1/18/23 At Seneca HS: Seneca 73 Prairie Central 6 106 Kyler Hahn S F 1:12 over Everett Straight PC 113 Ethan Othon S F :55 over Wyatt Straight PC 120 Tommy Milton S tech fall 17-0 over Alex Kaufman PC 126 John Straub PC F 5:38 over Nate Sprinkel S 132 Nick Grant S by FF 138 Memphis Echeverria S by FF 145 Gunner Varland S by FF 152 Nate Othon S F 2:20 over Jaxson Martin PC 160 Asher Hamby S 4-1 over Caden Travis PC 170 Collin Wright S tech fall 17-2 over Owen Steidinger PC 182 Landen Venecia S F 1:09 over Aidan Harbarger PC 195 Chris Peura S F 1:47 over Connor Steidinger PC 220 Sullivan Feldt S F :25 over Kaleb Diemer PC 285 Aiden Wood S by FF Seneca 66 Streator 3 106 Nick Pollet St 3-2 over Kyler Hahn S 113 Ethan Othon S F 1:33 over Isabel Gwaltney St 120 Tommy Milton S F 2:51 over Jesus Martinez St 126 Nate Sprinkel S F 1:55 over Garitt Benstine St 132 Nick Grant S F 1:20 over Taylor Barbee St 138 Memphis Echeverria S F 3:45 over Jaylen Richardson St 145 Gunner Varland S F 3:43 over Andrew Warwick St 152 Double FF 160 Asher Hamby S F 1:43 over Steven Goplin St 170 Double FF 182 Landen Venecia S F 2:10 over Alejandro Lopez St 195 Sullivan Feldt S by FF 220 Chris Peura S F :42 over Aydan Radke St 285 Aiden Wood S F 1:10 over Adam Westerhold St Seneca Record: 19-10 Special Congratulations to Junior Chris Peura for picking up his 100th career victory in his win against Streator!

Seneca HS Wrestling 1/14/23 and 1/15/23

At Reed-Custer:

At Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday, Seneca placed second as a team with 170 points behind 3A Bradley. Clifton Central was third with 145.5 and Reed Custer was fourth with 143.5.

Tournament medal winners were:

113: Ethan Othon 3rd

132: Nick Grant 5th

145: Nate Othon Champ

160: Asher Hamby 2nd

170: Collin Wright 4th

195: Chris Peura 3rd

There were 23 schools represented from all three Wrestling classes, with several ranked teams including four schools ranked ahead of Seneca that we defeated over the weekend. “The Irish wrestled very well as a team,” said Coach Yegge, “and we are extremely proud of our performance in this tough tournament. Everyone contributed to this second place trophy.”

Seneca HS Wrestling 1/11/23

At Seneca HS:

Seneca 71

Manteno 9

106 Wyatt Coop S by FF

113 Ethan Othon S tech fall 17-2 over Nolan Ziman M

120 Tommy Milton S F 1;57 over Hayden Husch M

126 Nate Sprinkel S by FF

132 Nick Grant S by FF

138 Memphis Echeverria S by FF

145 Nate Othon S F 1:28 over Joe Carney M

152 Gunner Varland S F 1:51 over Jacob Boeschel M

160 Carter Watkins M 6-2 over Asher Hamby S

170 Collin Wright S F 2;23 over Trent Tracey M

182 Landen Venecia S F 5:45 over Logan Smith M

195 Chris Peura S by FF

220 Sullivan Feldt S by FF

285 Damian Alsup M F 3:14 over Aiden Wood S

Seneca 65

St. Bede Academy 12

106 Wyatt Coop S by FF

113 Ethan Othon S by FF

120 Nate Sprinkel S by FF

126 Tommy Milton S 10-4 over Hunter Savage SB

132 Nick Grant S F 3:16 over Landon Boggio SB

138 Jordan Coventry SB F 3:05 over Memphis Echeverria S

145 Nate Othon S 10-1 Maj Dec over Logan Pineda SB

152 Gunner Varland S F 3:16 over Jack Maschmann SB

160 Asher Hamby S tech fall 16-1 over Garrett Connelly SB

170 Collin Wright S tech fall 20-5 over Grady Gillan SB

182 Jake Migliorini SB F 5:07 over Landen Venecia S

195 Chris Peura S F 3:49 over Ryan Migliorini SB

220 Sullivan Feldt S by FF

285 Aiden Wood S F 5:33 over Mike Shaw SB

Seneca Record 17-10