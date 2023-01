At Oregon/KSB Tournament

Sammie Greisen of Seneca won the 130 pound championship in a very tough weight class that included two returning state qualifiers. Sammie pinned her way to through the tournament, picking up falls against Isabel Rangel of Matea Valley Aurora in 3:02, Elizabeth Ruter of Oregon in :42 and Sorya Walikonis of Burlington Central in 5:27 to win her second tournament championship on the season!