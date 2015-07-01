Tracy Lynn Kelleher

Tracy Lynn Kelleher, age 51, of Dwight, and formerly of Channahon, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at OSF St. James Medical Center, Pontiac, with her loving family by her side.

Born November 16, 1971 in Oak Lawn, IL, she was the daughter of Craig and Donna Marie (Anhock) Bartz, and was a graduate of Evergreen Park High School. Tracy worked as a 911 Operator and as a Court Clerk for Will County before getting to be a stay-at-home mother raising her beloved sons.

Tracy was a loving wife and a devoted and nurturing mother who put her special touch on everything she did. She was compassionate, as witnessed by the care she provided her mother in her final illness, and the beautiful cards and special notes she wrote will always be cherished. To say that she was organized does not give credit to her keen attention to detail. She was also always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Tracy enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling to Branson and the many National Parks the family visited, and being actively involved in all the activities of her two sons. Sunday dinners and family events will never be the same without her, and no one will ever take her place.

Surviving are her loving husband, Patrick A. “Andy” Kelleher of Dwight; two devoted sons, Ryan Bartz of Channahon and Noah Kelleher of Dwight; her father, Craig Bartz of Channahon; two brothers, Tom Bartz and Tim (Melissa) Bartz; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Donna Marie Bartz.

Visitation for Tracy Kelleher will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 4:00 p.m., until the time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60431. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and a celebration of Tracy’s life and burial of her urn in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Odell, will be at a later date.

Memorials in her name to the Providence High School Celtic Godparent Fund, 1800 W. Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL 60451 ( https://www.providencecatholic.org/support-pchs/donate/) would be appreciated.

