Scott “Scooter” Alan Sendra

Scott “Scooter” Alan Sendra, age 59, of Saint Anne, Illinois passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



Scott was born on April 8, 1963 to Agnes Hydo and Stanley Sendra. Scott was raised by Robert and Agnes Cavanagh. He attended St. Salomea Grammar School and served as an Altar Boy with perfect attendance.



Moving from Roseland, Illinois to Campus, Illinois with his family, he then attended Reddick Junior High. Scott enjoyed playing “Little League” all through grammar school, even when he and his brother were on opposing teams. When Scott was the catcher, he sometimes had to tag his brother out, much to the dismay of his mother.



Before graduating from Reddick High School in June of 1981, he played football and basketball. During his high school years, he lettered in football.



Among Scott’s many hobbies and talents, he learned to build cars for himself and others while being a fan of auto racing. He helped his dad build cars for several different teams, traveled throughout the country, and was able to meet and become friends with such drivers as A.J. Foyt, Bobby and Al Unser, Mario Andretti, and Jeff Gordon.



An avid photographer, he captured many pictures of people, wildlife, and nature!

Scott was quite the artist, as he gained interest in silk screening which allowed him to make his own frames and drawings into personal masterpieces.



He loved baking and making everything from scratch; his favorite was cheesecake. Scott was a terrific worker, very fast learner, and was always available whenever someone needed an extra pair of hands.

In his later years, he worked with his dad in his dad’s forklift business, and learned much more about auto mechanics.



He went on to join his preceded father, Stanley Sendra; stepfather, Robert O. Cavanagh; grandparents, William and Mary Hydo, and Orville A. and Alberta Cavanagh; and many other loved ones.

Scott is survived by his adoring mother, Agnes Cavanagh; sister, Mary (Tim) Arnold; brother, Richard Sendra; 2 nieces, Ashley Arnold and Amber Mulac; 2 nephews, Kerry Schott and Alex Sendra; 3 great nieces, Lily Schott, Kayla Schott, and Ivory Mae Sendra; great nephew, Klayton Schott; and many other cherished family and friends.



A Visitation for Scott will take place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 West 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453.



Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, 10:00 AM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Guests are welcome to join the family as early as 9:00 AM.



Interment will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home & Cemetery, 11333 South Central Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453.