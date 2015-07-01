Paul Arthur Phelan

Paul Arthur Phelan, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Park Pointe in Morris. He was born in Streator, IL on January 6, 1937, to the late Arthur and Margaret Phelan. Paul was a fixture in the Ransom and Allen Township community. He was a grain and hog farmer, and belonged to several farming organizations in the area, including the Ransom Farmers Grain Elevator, serving as president and secretary for many years. He was also a volunteer fireman for Ransom for over many years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 5 years. He also served on the St. Patrick Cemetery board of directors for many years.

Paul is survived by his children, John (Kathy) Phelan of Seneca, and Matt (Becki) Phelan of Ransom; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (James) Depew, Katharine (Stephen) Kinzler, Andrew Kruger, Brittani (Ryan) McQueen, Raquelle (Greg) Scott, Bennett Phillips, and Max Phillips; his two great-grandchildren, Jerimiah Depew and Zachariah Kinzler; brothers Edward (Barbara) Phelan and Luke (Judy) Phelan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Phelan; his son Mark J. Phelan; his daughter, Mary Kruger; his parents; brother Leo Phelan; and mother-in-law Isabel Weston.

Funeral services for Paul A. Phelan will be Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ransom, where he will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ransom, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife. For more information, please call 815-942-5040, or to leave an online condolence, visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com.