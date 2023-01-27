MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

From: Mr. Anthony DiNello, Principal of MVK Middle School

Date: January 27, 2023

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Aiden Basaraba, Audrey Claypool, Vivienne Cronkrite, Ethan Hasselbring, Daniel Isham, Kendall Jones, Zach Naines, Tori Skelton, Gracie Smith, Sofia Vought, and Aurora Weber.

7th Grade – Breckin Anderson, Addison Kilmer, and Kaydynce Wardlow.

6th Grade – Blake Claypool, Noah Grant, Alahnna Hendrickson, Liam Jones, Marlie Lissy, Maggie Pfeifer, Braden Skelton, Ben Theobald, and Ameliah Weber.

5th Grade – Kaylee Duncan, Cathlynn Collet, Ian Jones, Kenley Kruger, David Sinnott, Paige Slattery, Wyatt Sobesky, and Lyla Wilkinson

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Rayce Aukland, Liliana Conn, Claire Darling, Jesse Enev, Dane Ferrara, Kaylee Klinker, Sarai Orozco, Hayden Pfeifer, Jennifer Ramirez, Brant Roe, and Makenzi Williams.

7th Grade – Vivianna Barrera, Colton Baudino, Mark Brookman, Ethan Danek, Bailey Kruger, Hunter Milton, Morgan Starwalt, Tucker Yard, and Leah Willis.

6th Grade – Elina Akre, Jolene Arnstrom, Jordyn Both, Aiden Davis, Lorenzo DeOliveira, Casey Humphrey, Keigan Leach, Lily Paputsa, Emberlyn Paquette, Macayla Petro, Addison Phillips, Lesli Pichardo, Karla Riddle, and Kendall Slattery.