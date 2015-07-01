DTHS Boys Basketball – Dwight 52 vs Roanoke Benson 48 – Tri-County Tourney Jan 27

The Dwight Trojans take 3rd place in the Tri-County Tournament.

Wyatt Thompson scores 35pts and is Unanimous All-Tournament Selection. He became the all time leading scorer in Dwight history.

Luke Gallet 9pts

Dawson Carr 5pts

Joey Starks 2pts

Jack Duffy 1pt

Conner Telford- All Tournament Selection

Pontiac 66 vs Dwight 25

The Dwight Trojans Varsity Basketball Team fell to the Pontiac Indians 66 to 25 in a non-conference game held in Dwight.

The Trojans led by one after the first quarter but Pontiac outscored the home team by a score of 19 to 5 in the second period to lead 27 to 14 at the half. The Indians added 29 in quarter three to take a commanding lead of 56 to 18 after the third quarter.

Scoring for the Trojans:

Wyatt Thompson 13pts

Jace Gall 3pts

Ryan Hilt 3pts

Tristan Chambers 2pts

Jack Groves 2pts

Jack Duffy 2pts