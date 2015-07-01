DTHS Boys Basketball – Dwight 52 vs Roanoke Benson 48 – Tri-County Tourney Jan 27
The Dwight Trojans take 3rd place in the Tri-County Tournament.
Wyatt Thompson scores 35pts and is Unanimous All-Tournament Selection. He became the all time leading scorer in Dwight history.
Pontiac 66 vs Dwight 25
The Dwight Trojans Varsity Basketball Team fell to the Pontiac Indians 66 to 25 in a non-conference game held in Dwight.
The Trojans led by one after the first quarter but Pontiac outscored the home team by a score of 19 to 5 in the second period to lead 27 to 14 at the half. The Indians added 29 in quarter three to take a commanding lead of 56 to 18 after the third quarter.
Scoring for the Trojans:
Wyatt Thompson 13pts
Jace Gall 3pts
Ryan Hilt 3pts
Tristan Chambers 2pts
Jack Groves 2pts
Jack Duffy 2pts