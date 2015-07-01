Gardner Grade School Spelling Bee Champs

Gardner Grade School hosted the 2023 GGS Junior High Spelling Bee on Tuesday, January 24th. Students from grades 6-8th competed in this bee. Representing 6th grade were Brynn Christensen, Chris Titus, and Ryan Male. 7th grade representatives were Caden Christensen, Case Christensen, and Noah Himes. 8th grade was represented by Aidan Miller, Ella Mack, and Ryan Dennis. After several rounds of spelling, Ryan Dennis emerged as the 2023 Spelling Bee Champion. Ryan correctly spelled the word orca to win the title.