Jan 30
The 6th grade lady Redbirds traveled to Ottawa on Monday and secured a victory in 2 sets. 25-23, and 25-9.
Jan 26
Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss against Pontiac Jr. in 2 sets 20-25 and 15-25
On Thursday January 26th, the 8th Lady Redbirds started off slow in the first set against Pontiac Jr High at home, losing 14-25. With better serving and a change of pace, the Lady Redbirds turned around to beat PJH 25-14. In the third set, the Redbirds started off strong on the third but the Warriors had a few good servers and were able to tie it, 24-24. The Redbirds played their game and kept the momentum on our side the court to secure the win 26-24.
Jan 24
6th Grade A team was able to secure a victory vs Elwood! They won in two sets, 25-10, and 25-18.
Dwight 7th grade volleyball defeats Elwood in 2 set 25-20 and 25-22
Callie Robison 5 aces and 1 kill
Olivia Buck had 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 1 ace
Addie Avilez had 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 2 aces
Kaitlynn Todd had 2 kills and 2 aces
Raegan Brown had 1 ace
Kailyn Haggard had 2 kills, 2 aces and 1 block.
The lady Redbirds move to 8-0 and 5-0 in the conference. Way to go girls!
Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds dominated on the court against Elwood winning in 2 sets, 25-11, 25-13.
Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10
Last night the 8th grade Lady Redbirds played in a tense match against the GSW Tigers. The Redbirds won the first match by two points, the Tigers turned around and won the second set by three points. The Redbirds ended up defeating the Tigers in the third set by coming back from behind to win by three points.
Dwight 7th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10
Dwight 7th grade lady Redbirds defeat GSW in 3 close sets.
Dwight won the first set 27-25 lost the second set 25-27 and won the third set 26-24
Raegan Brown lead the team with 7 aces, 4 kills and 1 dig.
Olivia Buck lead the team with 6 kills, 1 dig and 1 assist.
Kaitlyn Todd had 3 aces, 2 kills, and 1 assist
Addie Avilez had 2 kills, 1 dig, and 1 ace
Callie Robison had 2 aces and 1 dig
Sienna Burke had 1 kill and 1 ace
Sarah Stukel had 2 aces
Grace Tjelle had 1 ace
Kailynn Haggard had 1 kill
Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 9
On January 9, the 8th VB Lady Redbirds had a tough loss to Woodland after 3 sets, 25-13, 23-25, and 22-25. During the 2nd and 3rd sets, the Redbirds had some good rallies but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.