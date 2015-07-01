Jan 30

The 6th grade lady Redbirds traveled to Ottawa on Monday and secured a victory in 2 sets. 25-23, and 25-9.

Aiding in their victory was Cara Wilson with 1 ace, Shay Sulzberger and June Woods with 2 aces, Addy Pittenger with 4 aces, and Elizabeth Hansen with 7 aces.

The lady Redbirds now move their record 4-3.

Jan 26

Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss against Pontiac Jr. in 2 sets 20-25 and 15-25

Raegan Brown had 3 aces and 3 digs

Kaitlynn Todd had 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig, and 1 assists

Kailyn Haggard had 1 kill

Addie Avilez had 2 kills

Callie Robison had 2 digs and 1 assist

Isabel Hakey had 1 dig and 1 assist

Olivia Buck had 3 digs, 2, kills, 1 assist, and 1 ace

The girls are now 8-1

On Thursday January 26th, the 8th Lady Redbirds started off slow in the first set against Pontiac Jr High at home, losing 14-25. With better serving and a change of pace, the Lady Redbirds turned around to beat PJH 25-14. In the third set, the Redbirds started off strong on the third but the Warriors had a few good servers and were able to tie it, 24-24. The Redbirds played their game and kept the momentum on our side the court to secure the win 26-24.

Honorine Mwizerwa had 1 dig.

Addy Sulzberger had 7 digs.

Avery Connor had 6 digs and 4 aces.

Delaney Boucher had 2 kills.

Claire Sandeno had 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 assists and 2 aces.

Mikayla Chambers had 7 kills, 4 digs, and 1 ace.

Miranda Bovelle had 1 dig.

Kit Connor had 1 kill, 5 digs, 4 assists, and 3 aces.

Madlynn Lucus had 1 dig and 6 aces.

Jan 24

6th Grade A team was able to secure a victory vs Elwood! They won in two sets, 25-10, and 25-18.

Aiding in their win was Shay Sulzberger, Cara Wilson, and Elizabeth Hansen with 2 aces each, June Woods with 3 aces, and Kenzie Livingston with 5 aces.

The B team had a tough battle against Elwood in three sets and unfortunately fell to them in the 3rd set. The Lady Redbirds won the first set 25-14, and lost the next two sets 22-25, and 13-15.

Aiding in scores were Penny Parker with 1 ace, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith with 3 aces, Lidia McLeland with 7 aces, Addy Pittenger with 15 aces.

Dwight 7th grade volleyball defeats Elwood in 2 set 25-20 and 25-22

Callie Robison 5 aces and 1 kill

Olivia Buck had 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 1 ace

Addie Avilez had 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 2 aces

Kaitlynn Todd had 2 kills and 2 aces

Raegan Brown had 1 ace

Kailyn Haggard had 2 kills, 2 aces and 1 block.

The lady Redbirds move to 8-0 and 5-0 in the conference. Way to go girls!

Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds dominated on the court against Elwood winning in 2 sets, 25-11, 25-13.

Honorine Mwizerwa had 1 kill and 1 dig.

Cloe Gall had 2 kills.

Addy Sulzberger had 1 kill and 5 digs.

Avery Connor had 6 digs and 3 aces.

Joey Groves had 1 dig.

Delaney Boucher had 4 kills and 2 aces.

Claire Sandeno had 4 digs, 7 assists, and 4 aces.

Mikayla Chambers had 6 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces.

Olivia Valdez had 1 kill.

Kit Connor had 1 kill, 2 assists, and 4 aces.

Madlynn Lucus had 1 ace.

Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10

Last night the 8th grade Lady Redbirds played in a tense match against the GSW Tigers. The Redbirds won the first match by two points, the Tigers turned around and won the second set by three points. The Redbirds ended up defeating the Tigers in the third set by coming back from behind to win by three points.

Cloe Gall had three kills, two digs and one assist. Addy Sulzberger had one dig. Avery Connor had five assists and one kill. Delaney Boucher had five kills, one assist, 5 aces, and three blocks. Claire Sandeno had 3 kills, 4 digs and 1 ace. Mikayla Chambers had 7 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces and one block. Kit Connor had one kill, 4 assists and seven aces. Madlynn Lucus had one ace.

Scores: 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

Record: 2-1

Dwight 7th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10

Dwight 7th grade lady Redbirds defeat GSW in 3 close sets.

Dwight won the first set 27-25 lost the second set 25-27 and won the third set 26-24

Raegan Brown lead the team with 7 aces, 4 kills and 1 dig.

Olivia Buck lead the team with 6 kills, 1 dig and 1 assist.

Kaitlyn Todd had 3 aces, 2 kills, and 1 assist

Addie Avilez had 2 kills, 1 dig, and 1 ace

Callie Robison had 2 aces and 1 dig

Sienna Burke had 1 kill and 1 ace

Sarah Stukel had 2 aces

Grace Tjelle had 1 ace

Kailynn Haggard had 1 kill

Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 9

On January 9, the 8th VB Lady Redbirds had a tough loss to Woodland after 3 sets, 25-13, 23-25, and 22-25. During the 2nd and 3rd sets, the Redbirds had some good rallies but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Cloe Gall and Madlynn Lucus each had one ace. Claire Sandeno and Kit Connor each had 2 aces. Avery Connor had 3 aces and Mikayla Chambers had 3 aces with 5 kills. Delaney Boucher had 2 blocks.