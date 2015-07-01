Jan 30

Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Midland 50-45. Kassy Kodat was leading scorer with 25 points & Lilly Duffy had 12.

JV Lady Trojans defeated Midland in a conference win 28-25. Leading scorers were Ryan Bean with 10 pts & Issy Bunting with 10.

Jan 26

Varsity Girls basketball team lost 38-31 to Putnam County. Mikalah Bregin had 14 pts, Kassy Kodat & Lilly Duffy both contributed 7pts and Issy Bunting had 11 boards.

Jan 17

The Varsity girls took a loss in the opening round of the TCC tournament falling to Ottawa Marquette 40-53. Mikayla Bregin was high scorer with 13 pts and 6 rebounds, followed by Kassy Kodat with 10 pts and 5 rebounds. Rounding out the scoring was Ryan Bean with 8 points and 14 rebounds. The girls will play again on Thursday @ 5 pm back in Varna.