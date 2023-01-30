DATE: 1/30/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Cornell
Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 23-25, 25-22, 12-25
Record: 6-4
Leaders of the match:
Lily Buck- 5 aces, 7 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 7 assists, 3 kills
Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City
Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-7, 25-20
Record: 6-4
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 12 kills
Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills
Aubrey Male- 10 assists
Maddy Grivetti- 5 digs
Abby Galass- 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs
DATE: 1/25/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City
Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 22-25, 13-25
Record: 6-3
Leaders of the match:
Lily Buck- 3 aces
Lilly Scheuber- 7/7 at the serving line
Alexa Dougherty- 3/3 at the serving line
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City
Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-22, 25-21
Record: 5-4
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists
Grace Vitko- 4 kills
Maddy Grivetti- 13/13 at the serving line, 3 digs
Aubrey Male- 10/10 at the serving line, 5 assists
DATE: 1/24/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-18
Record: 6-2
Leaders of the match:
Jaci Wilkey- 10 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists
Lily Buck- 5 kills, 3 assists
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga
Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 10-25, 19-25
Record: 4-4
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 6 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists
Abbie Olsen- 5 digs
Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills 3 digs
Aubrey Male- 5 assists
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
We finished out our conference play with some great volleyball! I’m looking forward to the IVC tournament and what the competition will bring!
DATE: 1/23/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington
Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 16-25, 22-25
Record: 5-2
Leaders of the match:
Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists
Lily Buck- 3 kills, 1 assist
Julianna Moats- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington
Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-22, 11-25, 20-25
Record: 4-3
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 2 assists
Maddy Grivetti- 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists
Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 dogs
Abbie Olsen- 3 kills, 2 assists
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
Both teams struggled at the serving line during each match, and we ended up falling short to a tough 3A team. But, we did prove to ourselves that we can be competitive with bigger and stronger teams. That’s a great accomplishment.
DATE: 1/19/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-12, 25-23
Record: 5-1
Leaders of the Match:
Lily Buck- 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists
Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 3 assists
Marissa Bafia- 4 aces, 2 kills
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets: 25-10, 25-12
Record: 4-2
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 14 aces, 3 kills , 5 assists
Grace Vitko- 10 aces, 4 kills
Abby Galass- 3 aces, 3 kills
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
Both teams are continuing to make some great changes offensively and defensively. This led both teams to another great conference win!
DATE: 1/17/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 26-24, 25-21
Record: 4-1
Leaders of the match:
Marissa Bafia- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists
Bella Serena- 5 aces, 2 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 3 kills
Lily Buck & Lily Scheuber added 3 kills each
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK
Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets: 10-25, 25-23, 25-18
Record: 3-2
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 8 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists
Grivetti- 3 kills, 2 digs
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
We had some extremely rough first sets for these matches, but in the end TEAMWORK prevailed. It was great to see everyone come together to grab another conference win!
DATE: 1/12/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-14, 25-21
Record: 3-1
Leaders of the match:
Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 2 aces
Lily Buck- 5 kills,
Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 2 assists
Julianna Moats- 4 kills
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca
Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-21, 19-25, 25-20
Record: 2-2
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 5 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills, 4 assists
Maddy Grivetti- 5 aces, 7 digs
Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs
Abby Galass- 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist
Aubrey Male- 5 digs, 4 assists
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
I continue to be amazed at the passion and drive behind these two teams. We’ve had some tough losses this week, but we went down fighting. Don’t let up!
DATE: 1/11/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin
Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-13
Record: 2-1
Leaders of the match:
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-11
Record: 2-1
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 12 aces
Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 2 digs
Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills, 2 digs
Abby Galass- 2 digs
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
It was great to see our confidence shine again during this match. We worked together and just tried to have fun!
DATE: 1/5/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell
Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-14
Leaders of the match:
Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills
Julianna Moats- 7 aces
Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists
Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills
Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills
Aubrey Male- 13 assists
Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!