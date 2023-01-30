DATE: 1/30/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Cornell

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 23-25, 25-22, 12-25

Record: 6-4

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 5 aces, 7 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 7 assists, 3 kills

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-7, 25-20

Record: 6-4

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 12 kills

Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills

Aubrey Male- 10 assists

Maddy Grivetti- 5 digs

Abby Galass- 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs

DATE: 1/25/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 22-25, 13-25

Record: 6-3

Leaders of the match: 

Lily Buck- 3 aces

Lilly Scheuber- 7/7 at the serving line

Alexa Dougherty- 3/3 at the serving line

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-22, 25-21

Record: 5-4

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists

Grace Vitko- 4 kills

Maddy Grivetti- 13/13 at the serving line, 3 digs

Aubrey Male- 10/10 at the serving line, 5 assists

DATE: 1/24/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-18

Record: 6-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 10 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists

Lily Buck- 5 kills, 3 assists

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 10-25, 19-25

Record: 4-4

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 6 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists

Abbie Olsen- 5 digs

Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills 3 digs

Aubrey Male- 5 assists

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

We finished out our conference play with some great volleyball! I’m looking forward to the IVC tournament and what the competition will bring!

DATE: 1/23/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 16-25, 22-25

Record: 5-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

Lily Buck- 3 kills, 1 assist

Julianna Moats- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist

 

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-22, 11-25, 20-25

Record: 4-3

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 2 assists

Maddy Grivetti- 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists

Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 dogs

Abbie Olsen- 3 kills, 2 assists

 

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: 

Both teams struggled at the serving line during each match, and we ended up falling short to a tough 3A team. But, we did prove to ourselves that we can be competitive with bigger and stronger teams. That’s a great accomplishment.

DATE: 1/19/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-12, 25-23

Record: 5-1

Leaders of the Match:

Lily Buck- 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 3 assists

Marissa Bafia- 4 aces, 2 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets: 25-10, 25-12

Record: 4-2

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 14 aces, 3 kills , 5 assists

Grace Vitko- 10 aces, 4 kills

Abby Galass- 3 aces, 3 kills

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

Both teams are continuing to make some great changes offensively and defensively. This led both teams to another great conference win!

DATE: 1/17/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 26-24, 25-21

Record: 4-1

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists

Bella Serena- 5 aces, 2 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 3 kills

Lily Buck & Lily Scheuber added 3 kills each

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK

Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets: 10-25, 25-23, 25-18

Record: 3-2

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists

Aubrey Male- 3 aces, 10 assists
Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 5 killsMaddy

Grivetti- 3 kills, 2 digs

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

We had some extremely rough first sets for these matches, but in the end TEAMWORK prevailed. It was great to see everyone come together to grab another conference win!

 

 





DATE: 1/12/23


7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca


 


Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-14, 25-21


Record: 3-1


 


Leaders of the match:


Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 2 aces


Lily Buck- 5 kills,


Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 2 assists


Julianna Moats- 4 kills




8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca


Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-21, 19-25, 25-20


Record: 2-2


Leaders of the match:


Olivia Siano- 5 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills, 4 assists


Maddy Grivetti- 5 aces, 7 digs


Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs


Abby Galass- 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist


Aubrey Male- 5 digs, 4 assists


Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:


I continue to be amazed at the passion and drive behind these two teams. We’ve had some tough losses this week, but we went down fighting. Don’t let up!




 




DATE: 1/11/23


7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin


Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-13


Record: 2-1


Leaders of the match:


Julianna Moats- 8 aces, 5 digs. 2 kills


Lily Buck- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists


Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 3 assists


Alexa Dougherty- 3 aces, 3 kills




8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin


Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-11


Record: 2-1


Leaders of the match:


Olivia Siano- 12 aces


Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 2 digs


Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills, 2 digs


Abby Galass- 2 digs


Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:


It was great to see our confidence shine again during this match. We worked together and just tried to have fun!






DATE: 1/5/23


7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell


Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets  25-12, 24-26, 25-14


 


Leaders of the match:


Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills


Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills


Julianna Moats- 7 aces


Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces


 


8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell


Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16


Leaders of the match:


Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists


Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills


Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills


Aubrey Male- 13 assists


 


Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!