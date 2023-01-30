DATE: 1/30/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Cornell

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 23-25, 25-22, 12-25

Record: 6-4

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 5 aces, 7 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 7 assists, 3 kills

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-7, 25-20 Record: 6-4 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 12 kills Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills Aubrey Male- 10 assists Maddy Grivetti- 5 digs Abby Galass- 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs

DATE: 1/25/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 22-25, 13-25

Record: 6-3

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 3 aces

Lilly Scheuber- 7/7 at the serving line

Alexa Dougherty- 3/3 at the serving line

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-22, 25-21 Record: 5-4 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists Grace Vitko- 4 kills Maddy Grivetti- 13/13 at the serving line, 3 digs Aubrey Male- 10/10 at the serving line, 5 assists

DATE: 1/24/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-18

Record: 6-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 10 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists

Lily Buck- 5 kills, 3 assists

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 10-25, 19-25 Record: 4-4 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 6 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists Abbie Olsen- 5 digs Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills 3 digs Aubrey Male- 5 assists Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: We finished out our conference play with some great volleyball! I’m looking forward to the IVC tournament and what the competition will bring!

DATE: 1/23/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 16-25, 22-25

Record: 5-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

Lily Buck- 3 kills, 1 assist

Julianna Moats- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-22, 11-25, 20-25

Record: 4-3

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 2 assists

Maddy Grivetti- 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists

Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 dogs

Abbie Olsen- 3 kills, 2 assists

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

Both teams struggled at the serving line during each match, and we ended up falling short to a tough 3A team. But, we did prove to ourselves that we can be competitive with bigger and stronger teams. That’s a great accomplishment.

DATE: 1/19/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-12, 25-23

Record: 5-1

Leaders of the Match:

Lily Buck- 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 3 assists

Marissa Bafia- 4 aces, 2 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets: 25-10, 25-12 Record: 4-2 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 14 aces, 3 kills , 5 assists Grace Vitko- 10 aces, 4 kills Abby Galass- 3 aces, 3 kills Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: Both teams are continuing to make some great changes offensively and defensively. This led both teams to another great conference win!

DATE: 1/17/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 26-24, 25-21

Record: 4-1

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists

Bella Serena- 5 aces, 2 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 3 kills

Lily Buck & Lily Scheuber added 3 kills each

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets: 10-25, 25-23, 25-18 Record: 3-2 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 8 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists

Aubrey Male- 3 aces, 10 assists

Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 5 killsMaddy

Grivetti- 3 kills, 2 digs Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: We had some extremely rough first sets for these matches, but in the end TEAMWORK prevailed. It was great to see everyone come together to grab another conference win!

DATE: 1/12/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-14, 25-21

Record: 3-1

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 2 aces

Lily Buck- 5 kills,

Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 2 assists

Julianna Moats- 4 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-21, 19-25, 25-20 Record: 2-2 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 5 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills, 4 assists Maddy Grivetti- 5 aces, 7 digs Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs Abby Galass- 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist Aubrey Male- 5 digs, 4 assists Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: I continue to be amazed at the passion and drive behind these two teams. We’ve had some tough losses this week, but we went down fighting. Don’t let up!

DATE: 1/11/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin

Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-13

Record: 2-1

Leaders of the match:

Julianna Moats- 8 aces, 5 digs. 2 kills

Lily Buck- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists

Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 3 assists

Alexa Dougherty- 3 aces, 3 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-11 Record: 2-1 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 12 aces Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 2 digs Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills, 2 digs Abby Galass- 2 digs Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: It was great to see our confidence shine again during this match. We worked together and just tried to have fun!

DATE: 1/5/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell

Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-14

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills

Julianna Moats- 7 aces

Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists

Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills

Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills

Aubrey Male- 13 assists

Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!