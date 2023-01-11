January 11, 2023

WIU Graduation Fall 2022

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – A total of 620 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Fall 2022 semester at Western Illinois University.

Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 342 graduates, including 38 Bachelor of General Studies (BGS) degrees.

Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6-3.74 GPA.

Master’s degrees were earned by 272 graduates and doctoral degrees were awarded to six students.

Graduates form The Paper area: