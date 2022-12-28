Two $10,000 Scholarships in honor of Char & Mike Farrell

In honor of Char & Mike Farrell, the Community Foundation of Grundy County is now offering two $10,000 scholarships to area students attending university.

Both Char and Mike passed away in recent years. Char was a life-long teacher and Mike was a career journalist, mainly at the Morris Daily Herald. Mike was elected to the Foundation’s Board of Trustees in 2017 where he was an invaluable member, being able to recall numerous historical facts from his journalistic mind.

As part of their estate, Mike & Char gifted a large amount to the Community Foundation of Grundy County to use at our discretion. To honor both of them, the Foundation has created two large endowed scholarships to benefit Grundy County residents who are juniors or seniors in college in order to help them complete their degree. One $10,000 scholarship will go to an education major and one $10,000 scholarship will go to a student majoring in journalism, communications, or similar degree. Because this fund is endowed, these two $10,000 scholarships will be available annually…forever.

To apply for the EDUCATION MAJOR scholarship, please click here.

To apply for the JOURNALISM/COMMUNICATIONS MAJOR scholarship, please click here.

We are asking the community to please share this opportunity with any junior/senior college students majoring in these two fields.

As always, please call CFGC at 815-941-0852 if you have any questions.