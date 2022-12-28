Trivia Night to benefit St. Paul School

St. Paul School will host a Family Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Odell. Doors will open at 6:30, and questions will begin at 7 p.m. Due to limited space, reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-998-2194. Teams can be made up of 6-10 people. The cost is $10 a person. This event is kid-friendly, and children are welcome to play. In between rounds of questions will be bonus games in which teams also can compete for bonus points.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Teams are encouraged to come up with a team name and dress according to their team’s theme. A prize will be given for the best-costumed table. Players may want to bring extra cash for purchase of mulligans (free correct answers), snacks, drinks, and more.