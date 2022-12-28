Tri-Point FFA

The Tri-Point FFA Alumni will be holding the 24th Annual Scholarship Auction on Wednesday January 25th, 2023 at the Kempton Legion Hall. The event will begin with a meal beginning at 5:00 pm. Many silent auction items will be available beginning at 5:00 pm, followed by the live auction beginning at 6:30pm.The proceeds from the auction are used for scholarships and various incentives for Tri-Point FFA members. Come enjoy a delicious meal and support the local FFA members and the Alumni. Items include vouchers for seed & chemicals, miscellaneous household items, collectibles & crafts, sports tickets, trees, food items, gift certificates to area businesses, and much more. Donations are still being accepted. Those with questions please contact Kristine Haag, Tri-Point FFA Alumni president 815-689-2231 or Tri-Point Agriculture teachers Jenna Baker & Kaylee Shouse at Tri-Point High School 815-689-2110 ext. 301.