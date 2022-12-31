The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J

Regular Meeting of January 18, 2023 at 7 pm School Board Room, Kempton, IL

 

Agenda

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll
  4. Public Comments
  5. Presentations
    1. High School Principal Report
    2. Upper Elementary/Junior High Principal Report
    3. Lower Elementary Assistant Principal Report
    4. Superintendent Report
    5. PACE Report
  6. Consent Agenda
    1. Approve the minutes of the December 19, 2022 Regular and Closed Session Board Meeting
    2. Treasurers Report dated December 31, 2022
    3. Accounts Payable dated December 31, 2022
  7. Correspondence
  8. Committees a. Legal Committee i. Set Meeting date
  9. Old Business
  10. New Business
    1. Semi-annual review of closed session minutes July-Dec 2022
    2. Approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session over 18 months old
    3. Approve Prom Venue
    4. Approve After-Prom Donation
  11. Closed Session – if needed
    1. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;
    2. Special Education Program or other matters relating to individual students;
  12. Possible action on Closed Session Items
  13. Adjournment Next Board Meeting Wednesday, February 15, 20