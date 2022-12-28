South Wilmington Grade School Honor Roll

8th grade High Honors                                   8th grade Regular Honors
Carmela D’Amico                                            Tyler Gubbins
Landyn Phillips                                                Tessa Rankovich
Jack Popplewell
7th grade High Honors                                    7th grade Regular Honors
Cara Boudreau                                                Marissa Bafia
Ella Friddle                                                       Lily Buck
                                                                         Carson Lawless
6th grade High Honors
Lyla Cacello                                                     6th grade Regular Honors
Lily Eddy                                                          David  Allen
Leah Olson                                                      Ellie Marquez
Grady Phillips                                                  Ty Tjelle
5th grade High Honors                                    5th grade Regular Honors
Kash Kerner                                                     none
Maelyssa Lawless
Keaton Phillips
4th grade High Honors                                     4th grade Regular Honors
Ethan Gerber                                                    none
Myla Parada