Coaches Comments:

Good effort coming out of the gates against a team that can throw a lot of defenses at you. We had a rough stretch in the 3rd quarter, but Cassia Buchanan hit some big shots to get us going. Nice to get the rust off after Christmas break. Start the 2nd half of the conference schedule tomorrow against Midland. Go Irish

Game Comments:

