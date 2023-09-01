Seneca Lady Irish fall to Putnam County 1/9/23 by a score of 29-25
Coaches Comments:
Made too many mistakes early and missed a lot of easy ones. That kept PC in it and they capitalized. Hard to lose a game when you give up 29 pts, but we’ll keep getting better. Unfortunately in the 4th quarter we let a couple of really good guards get open on back to back possessions and they made their shots. We’re going to have to be a little bit tougher going forward if we want a shot to win the conference championship and compete in a regional. But I’m proud of the effort, we’ll get back to it on Thursday. Go Irish!
Seneca Lady Irish defeat Midland 1/5/23 by a score of 57 -21
Coaches Comments:
Great ball movement and execution from the tip. We had a great turn out for our middle school night and the girls really locked in and played good basketball in front of a big crowd. Proud of how we handled ourselves through a tough stretch last month and have come out playing really good basketball. Nice to see Kennedy find her range again with 5 3’s and Zellers had 2 big ones as well. The girls have put in a lot of hard work and it’s starting to pay off. Back at it on Monday vs. Putnam County. Go Irish!