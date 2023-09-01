Coaches Comments:

Made too many mistakes early and missed a lot of easy ones. That kept PC in it and they capitalized. Hard to lose a game when you give up 29 pts, but we’ll keep getting better. Unfortunately in the 4th quarter we let a couple of really good guards get open on back to back possessions and they made their shots. We’re going to have to be a little bit tougher going forward if we want a shot to win the conference championship and compete in a regional. But I’m proud of the effort, we’ll get back to it on Thursday. Go Irish!