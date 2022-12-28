Seneca HS Boys Move to 15-0 With Win Over Lowpoint Washburn – Jan 6
Final from Low Point Washburn
Seneca 63 Low Point Washburn 18
Overall Record 15-0
Conference Record: 4-0
Coached Comments: Showed a little rust on the offensive side of the ball but our defense was spectacular. Now on to a big game tomorrow versus Peoria Christian at the Clinton High School New Year Shootout.
Scoring:
Kenny Daggett – 6
Dalton DeGrush – 2
Kysen Klinker – 8
Braden Ellis – 10
Paxton Giertz – 14
Calvin Maierhofer – 2
Lane Provance – 13
Dominic Traina – 2
Brady Sheedy – 1
Joshua Lucas – 5