Seneca HS Boys Move to 15-0 With Win Over Lowpoint Washburn – Jan 6

Final from Low Point Washburn

Seneca 63 Low Point Washburn 18

Overall Record 15-0

Conference Record: 4-0

Coached Comments: Showed a little rust on the offensive side of the ball but our defense was spectacular. Now on to a big game tomorrow versus Peoria Christian at the Clinton High School New Year Shootout.

Scoring:

Kenny Daggett – 6

Dalton DeGrush – 2

Kysen Klinker – 8

Braden Ellis – 10

Paxton Giertz – 14

Calvin Maierhofer – 2

Lane Provance – 13

Dominic Traina – 2

Brady Sheedy – 1

Joshua Lucas – 5