At Abe’s Rumble in Springfield

The Fighting Irish Wrestling team finished in 14th place out of 60 teams. The Irish lost to state ranked Lena Winslow in the round of 16. Followed by a tough 3 point loss to #12 ranked Canton 37-34. Seneca defeated Illini Bluffs 51-28 but lost the final tournament dual to #4 Tolono Unity in the 13th place dual.

Tournament dual record of 6-3 against some top ranked competition. Great job Irish Wrestlers!