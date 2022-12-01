At Abe’s Rumble in Springfield
The Fighting Irish Wrestling team finished in 14th place out of 60 teams. The Irish lost to state ranked Lena Winslow in the round of 16. Followed by a tough 3 point loss to #12 ranked Canton 37-34. Seneca defeated Illini Bluffs 51-28 but lost the final tournament dual to #4 Tolono Unity in the 13th place dual.
Tournament dual record of 6-3 against some top ranked competition. Great job Irish Wrestlers!
At Abe’s Rumble 60 team dual meet tournament, billed as the largest dual meet tournament, the Fighting Irish went 5-0 on day one. The Irish won their pool by defeating Robinson 48-30, Sherrard 61-15, Knoxville 65-21 and Hillsboro 60-20. They defeated Benton 53-33 in the round of 32 to reach the top 16. The Irish will face Lena Winslow tomorrow morning in the round of 16.
Venue is Springfield BOS Civic Center.
You can follow on Trackwrestling