01/16/2023 | 12:30 PM – 05:30 PM

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

114 Mazon Avenue

Dwight, IL 60420

With the recent winter weather causing cancellation of some blood drives, along with seasonal illnesses and busy schedules from the holidays, it is important for donors to make appointments to donate blood, whether for this upcoming drive or elsewhere. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment.