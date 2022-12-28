Adult Fiction

The Book of Goose – Yiyun Li

The Candy House – Jennifer Egan

The Choice – Nora Roberts

The Circus Train – Amita Parikh

City of Fortune – Victoria Thompson

Colorado Country – Diana Palmer

A Dangerous Business – Jane Smiley

Desert Star – Michael Connelly

The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights – Kitty Zeldis Haven – Emma Donoghue

The Last Invitation – Darby Kane

Layla – Colleen Hoover

Murder at Black Oaks – Phillip Margolin

Night Shift – Robin Cook

One last Chance – Kat Martin

The Perfect Assassin – James Patterson

Peril in Paris – Rhys Bowen

The Sisters of Sea View – Julie Klassen

The Twist of a Knife – Anthony Horowitz

Weasels in the Attic – Kiroko Oyamada

Winter’s End – Paige Shelton

A World of Curiosities – Louise Penny

DVD

Better Call Saul, Season 2

Magpie Murders

Saving Venice

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Young Adult

A Thousand Heartbeats – Kiera Cass

Adult Nonfiction

Fen, Bog, & Swamp – Annie Proulx

Number One Is Walking – Steve Martin

Queens of the Age of Chivalry – Alison Weir

Simple Cast Iron Cooking – The Coastal Kitchen

Think Again – Adam Grant

Easy/Juvenile

Bad Kitty Does not Like Valentine’s Day – Nick Bruel

A Bear, a Bee, and a Honey Tree – Daniel Bernstrom

Can You Survive Dracula? – Ryan Jacobson

Cocoa Magic – Sandra Bradley

Figgy & Boone: Best Brother Ever! – Janee Trasler

Fire Chief Fran – Linda Ashman

Heart String – Brooke Boynton-Hughes

The Lights That Dance in the Night – Yuval Zommer

Little Owl’s Love – Divya Srinivasan

Love Birds – Jane Yolen

Owl and Penguin – Vikram Madan

The Secret of the Sand Castles – Demi

Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening

– Robert Frost

Vampire Vacation – Kiersten White

Year of the Cat – Richard Ho