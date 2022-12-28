Adult Fiction
The Book of Goose – Yiyun Li
The Candy House – Jennifer Egan
The Choice – Nora Roberts
The Circus Train – Amita Parikh
City of Fortune – Victoria Thompson
Colorado Country – Diana Palmer
A Dangerous Business – Jane Smiley
Desert Star – Michael Connelly
The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights – Kitty Zeldis Haven – Emma Donoghue
The Last Invitation – Darby Kane
Layla – Colleen Hoover
Murder at Black Oaks – Phillip Margolin
Night Shift – Robin Cook
One last Chance – Kat Martin
The Perfect Assassin – James Patterson
Peril in Paris – Rhys Bowen
The Sisters of Sea View – Julie Klassen
The Twist of a Knife – Anthony Horowitz
Weasels in the Attic – Kiroko Oyamada
Winter’s End – Paige Shelton
A World of Curiosities – Louise Penny
DVD
Better Call Saul, Season 2
Magpie Murders
Saving Venice
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Young Adult
A Thousand Heartbeats – Kiera Cass
Adult Nonfiction
Fen, Bog, & Swamp – Annie Proulx
Number One Is Walking – Steve Martin
Queens of the Age of Chivalry – Alison Weir
Simple Cast Iron Cooking – The Coastal Kitchen
Think Again – Adam Grant
Easy/Juvenile
Bad Kitty Does not Like Valentine’s Day – Nick Bruel
A Bear, a Bee, and a Honey Tree – Daniel Bernstrom
Can You Survive Dracula? – Ryan Jacobson
Cocoa Magic – Sandra Bradley
Figgy & Boone: Best Brother Ever! – Janee Trasler
Fire Chief Fran – Linda Ashman
Heart String – Brooke Boynton-Hughes
The Lights That Dance in the Night – Yuval Zommer
Little Owl’s Love – Divya Srinivasan
Love Birds – Jane Yolen
Owl and Penguin – Vikram Madan
The Secret of the Sand Castles – Demi
Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening
– Robert Frost
Vampire Vacation – Kiersten White
Year of the Cat – Richard Ho