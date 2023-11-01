Age 65 of Mazon, Illinois died Friday, January 13, 2023 at Loyola Medical Center in

Maywood, Illinois. Born January 5, 1958 in Valparaiso, Indiana, Thomas Charles was a son of Randolph Lee Fitzgerald and Clara Maureen (Zarr) Ulm. He was raised in Valparaiso where he graduated from high school, and went on to honorably and actively serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Thomas was a member of the American Legion, Mazon Post, and formerly the Braidwood Post, and continued to hold pride for his service to Country his entire life.

He was one who loved the outdoors, and in addition to fishing and his annual fishing trips, took great pleasure in archery, shooting, knife sharpening, and playing disc golf. Thomas was an amazing teacher who thoroughly enjoyed instructing others and sharing his skills, whether it be carpentry, martial arts or the tricks of his hobbies or interests. He loved riding his motorcycle; his fast cars, and watching westerns in his down time. He had a special canine sidekick, Spade, and no greater hobby or interest was more cherished than that of his family; kids and grandbabies.

Survivors include his three children: Shannon Fitch, Jacob Fitch (Jennifer Bossen) and Todd Fitch (Lindsey Wright), all of Mazon; seven grandchildren: Miya Scott, Dustin Scott, Jr., Colton Scott, Zander Lindner, Nathan Lindner, Jr., Lyneah Lindner and Dakota Fitch; three sisters: Linda (Clayton) Wireman, Fay (John) Lowry and Mamie (the late Roger) Gainley; one sister-in-law, Tammy Ulm, and his Military brother, Rick Wright.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Randolph “Randy” Fitzgerald and Paul Ulm and his Godson, Kyle Wright.

The family will receive friends for a visitation and celebration of life at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City on Saturday, January 21, 2023 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Thomas will be laid to rest with full military honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Thomas’ memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306

