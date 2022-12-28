Terrence Lee “Terry” Adams, 71, of Dwight, passed away, at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac. Cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held January 12, 3 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Memorials in honor of Terry may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Terry was born January 6, 1951 in Streator to Charles and Marion (Sipe) Adams. He married Lorene Burton on September 20, 1969 in Indiana. She survives in Dwight.

Also surviving is a sister, Marianne Decker of Dwight; children, Terry Adams Jr. of Dwight, Charles (Tammy) Adams of Forrest; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Mike, Charles, David, Jim, Tommy.

He attended local Dwight Schools and Owned and Operated Terry Adams Plumbing & Heating in Dwight for more than 22 years. Terry enjoyed woodworking, photography, fishing and making jokes. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.