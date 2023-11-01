Miriam Mary Maguire (nee Courtney)

Age 86, of Campus, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. Born November 23, 1936 in Dublin, Ireland to the late Patrick and Molly (nee Abbey) Courtney. Miriam was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed crosswords, Irish writers and culture, traveling, and spending time with her friends. Surviving are her husband of fifty-eight years, Michael Maguire of Campus, whom she married September 5, 1964 in Dublin, Ireland; one son, Sean (fiancé, Lynn Logerquist) Maguire of Oak Park, IL; one grand-daughter, Katherine Maguire; one sister, Carmel (David) Lilley of Northern England; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents, Patrick and Molly; and two brothers, Desmond and Patrick Courtney. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.