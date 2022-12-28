Jimmy C. Holm, Dwight

Jimmy C. Holm, 80, of Dwight, passed away, at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet on January 10, 2023 at 3:40 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded and graveside services will be held at a later date at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Jimmy may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Jimmy was born November 30, 1942 in Morris, IL to Curtis and Florence (Carlson) Holm. He married Jackie Fredrick in 1977 in Pontiac, IL. She survives in Dwight, IL.

Also surviving is a brother, Delmar Holm of Dwight and some nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Dace Holm.

He attended local Gardner- South Wilmington Schools and later managed the Braidwood Recreation Club and the South Wilmington Firemen’s Beach Club. After he retired, he worked for Walmart to keep busy. Jimmy had a passion for small engines and could always be found tinkering in his garage.