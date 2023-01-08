James Willard Perkins, Dwight

James Willard Perkins, age 67, of Dwight, formerly Gardner, Plainfield, and Pontiac passed away on Sunday,

January 8, 2023 at Park Pointe in Morris.

Born April 24, 1955 in Joliet, a son to Willard “Bud” and Dorothy (Papach) Perkins. James was raised in

Gardner and graduated from Plainfield High School with the class of 1973. He enlisted and honorably

served in the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge, James worked for Caterpillar, retiring in 2020

after 39 years of dedicated service. He was a former member of UAW Local #2096. On September 28,

2012 he married Mary Smith in Pontiac, she survives.

An avid concert enthusiast, Jim loved live music, especially the Grateful Dead. He enjoyed reading and

playing both board and video games. His children will struggle enjoying Monopoly or Mario Kart 64

without him. Jim was quite the crafter, having enjoyed both woodworking and tie dying projects.

Through the years, he enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons, was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing and

loved golf. Trivia with friends and family was one of his favorite pastimes. Trivia team CRS will acutely

feel his loss. Jim was a caring, loyal friend. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a loving

husband, father, grandfather, and brother who cherished time spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife Mary Perkins of Dwight, four children: Stephanie (Michael) Morehead of

Florida, Sean (April) Perkins of Florida, Mike Perkins of Plainfield, and Katie (Scott) Mackinson of Dallas,

TX; two step-sons: Michael (Jessica) Galbraith and Brian (Hilary) Dobbs both of Dwight; 13

grandchildren; one brother Thomas (Karen) Perkins of Gardner; one sister Patricia Weiskop of Joliet;

numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many close friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Leslie Smith, one niece Kali Sue Perkins Croy;

brother-in-law G.Lee Weiskop; sister-in-law Julie Smith and his grandson Rocky.

Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will receive friends at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty

Street, in Gardner on Friday, January 20, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. A

Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Victory Lanes Bowl, 410 E Main Ave,

in Dwight between the hours of 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Casual attire encouraged (tie-dye welcome).

Graveside services along with full military honors will take place on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00

AM in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

