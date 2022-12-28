James C. “Jim” Simmons, Plainfield

James C. “Jim” Simmons, 69, of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully at Loyola University Medical Center on December 31, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Marta (Heinz) Simmons, their children Brian (Valerie Randall) Simmons and Staci (Mike) Tischer, and three amazing grandchildren – Lorelei Simmons, Bowie Simmons, and Oliver Tischer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise (Baumgartner) Simmons.

Jim grew up around his family’s Cherry Hill farmstead and was an active member of FFA. He began his education in the one room school house near his Joliet home but finished his elementary education in New Lenox. He graduated from Joliet East High School and attended Joliet Junior College. His lifelong insurance career started with Metropolitan Life, he then was an insurance adjustor for Economy Fire & Casualty and later, a regional manager for several midwestern based insurance companies. He desired to establish his own independent insurance agency, Complete Insurance Services in Joliet. He later acquired Allison Insurance Agency in Gardner, the Lauritzen Insurance Agency from Dwight, and the Murphy Agency. He especially enjoyed helping his clients and considered many of them as friends.

After retiring from the agencies, Jim took pleasure in spending time at the lake. He could be found enjoying a good cigar and shooting the breeze with friends and neighbors.

A member of St. John Lutheran Church in Joliet, Jim served as a Sunday School teacher, actively supported the church’s youth programs, and served at Daybreak Shelter. He was also very involved in the early Plainfield-area soccer programs as well as Boy Scout Troop 82.

A memorial service is being planned for Sunday, February 26, 2023. A private Inurnment at Plainfield Township Cemetery.

