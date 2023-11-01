The MVK Seniors met Jan 17, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch by CNN and furnished by “The Whistle Stop ” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of the Allegiance was said. A Silent Prayer was said for the ill and deceased members, Military,Police , Fireman,EMT”s and Elected Officials.

A get well and birthday card was signed for Marlene Claypool and Gwen Johnson and Happy Birthday was sung for June Elam and Charlotte Honrud. The Door Prizes were won by Bob Matzen, Charlotte Honrud and June Elam.

The Secretaries and Treasurers report was read an motioned by Joe Serena and seconded by Linda Poppelton.

The next meeting will be held Feb 21,2023 with Euchure at 10:30 and Bingo following the business meeting,motion to adjourn by Harriet Osborne and 2nd by Joe Sereno.

Anyone 60 or older are invited to join for a small donation.Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) and make a reservation.