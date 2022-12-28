January 6, 2023, MORRIS, IL – The power of CPR AED training was never more evident than during the Jan. 2 incident involving NFL player Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, a safety with the Buffalo Bills, went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game. The quick actions of training staff and immediate use of life-saving resuscitation efforts were universally praised as the reason behind Hamlin’s remarkable recovery.

This incident is an important reminder to all about why CPR AED training is vitally crucial to saving someone’s life. With that in mind, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid Training course on Tuesday, January 17, from 4-8:00 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris. Participants should enter through Door #26 on the southwest corner of the building near the gym.

The course is for anyone interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid. The cost is $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.