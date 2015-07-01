GSWB Varsity Club had Mickey McDowell speak to the group recently. Mickey was a 2019 Coal City High School graduate where he played golf and baseball. In addition to those sports, he was on Student Council and a Student Ambassador. After his days as a Coaler came to a close, he moved his baseball career to Illinois Valley College. He said he had to prove himself again as it was a new beginning for him. In his freshman season, his team jumped off to a 4-1 start in Myrtle Beach when his team learned their season was canceled due to Covid. Like many people, this would change many things for him such as school, baseball, and daily life.

After his 2 years at IVCC, he continued his playing career at the University of Wisconsin-Osh Kosh where is majoring in PE. Making time for class and his personal life has been challenging to him but is very important. Aside from daily classes, there are about 30 hours of baseball activities on an average week ranging from study tables, weights, and practices. For Mickey, having a routine has been beneficial to being successful in the classroom and on the field. On February 26th, his team travels to Tennessee to start their 2023 campaign. Following this season, he will spend the summer at Myrtle Beach playing in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League before returning to Osh Kosh for his Senior year. He reminded the GSWB Varsity Club that you choose your own path, and what counts is what you do when nobody is watching.





