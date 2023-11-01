The Patsy Cline Project – Lisa Brokop

You’d be crazy to miss the amazing tribute to Patsy Cline coming up on February 21, 2023 at 7 PM. Lisa Brokop will be coming to the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium (1100 E Indiana Avenue) with The Patsy Cline Project.

Lisa Brokop’s warm, rich voice and accompanying band will be paying homage to one of country music’s greatest ladies, Patsy Cline. Sit back, relax and enjoy many of Patsy’s classic hits like “Crazy”, “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin’ After Midnight”. Brokop is Canadian-born but lives in Nashville. She is a songwriter as well as a singer. The Patsy Cline Project was created in 2016 and includes many of Patsy’s hits. It also features a couple of Lisa’s originals, written in the style of Patsy Cline.







Don’t fall to pieces! The Livingston County Concert Association would be delighted to help you with tickets to this performance if you are not already a member. Please contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394. Adult single performance tickets are $25. Tickets will also be available at the Auditorium the night of the concert.







Please note that area high school students can attend the concert free of charge. Adults with a ticket may also bring children with them at no additional charge.

For more information about the Association you can contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or patterson.hjemme@gmail.com

Additional information is available from Allied Concert Services • 3535 Plymouth Blvd. #212 • Plymouth, MN 55447 Phone 763-559-8019 • www.alliedconcertservices.com