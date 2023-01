CONGRATULATIONS! Mrs. Laura Reamer has been selected as our January Redbird Teacher of the Month! This is in honor of her dedication to her students and her daily leadership of a team of paraprofessionals to maximize learning opportunities. Mrs. Reamer fosters academic growth and reinforces life skills for her students through various community outings. Recently, Mrs. Reamer implemented a Sensory Santa opportunity for area families. We are lucky to have her in our Redbird Family!