The 8th Lady Redbirds started off their season with a win against Tri-Point (25-10, 26-19).

Both Delaney Boucher and Mikayla Chambers were strong at the net with a combined 3 blocks, and 9 kills. Chambers also had 7 aces. Kit Connor and Avery Connor set up the offense with a combined 6 assists. Kit also had 2 kills and 4 aces and Avery had 2 aces. Claire Sandeno covered the court on defense and had 3 digs and 3 kills. Honorine Mwizerwa had 1 ace.