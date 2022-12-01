Pontiac 66 vs Dwight 25
The Dwight Trojans Varsity Basketball Team fell to the Pontiac Indians 66 to 25 in a non-conference game held in Dwight.
The Trojans led by one after the first quarter but Pontiac outscored the home team by a score of 19 to 5 in the second period to lead 27 to 14 at the half. The Indians added 29 in quarter three to take a commanding lead of 56 to 18 after the third quarter.
Scoring for the Trojans:
Wyatt Thompson 13pts
Jace Gall 3pts
Ryan Hilt 3pts
Tristan Chambers 2pts
Jack Groves 2pts
Jack Duffy 2pts