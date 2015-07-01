ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

STREATOR – On January 23, 2023, the Streator Police Department requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting incident.

The Streator Police Department responded to a call of a man with a knife in Central Park near Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street in Streator, IL. Upon arrival, an officer encountered a male who charged at the officer with a knife in hand. The officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject two times. A knife was recovered at the scene. The subject was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was transported to an area hospital and released.

The subject was identified as 31-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator, IL. On January 24, 2023, in consultation with the Lasalle County State’s Attorney’s office, Thompson was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault to a Peace Officer (Class 4 Felony). Thompson is currently in custody at the Lasalle County Adult Detention Facility awaiting his bond hearing.







If you have any information regarding the investigation, please contact ISP at 815-632-4075 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous. This remains an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time.