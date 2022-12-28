Harold R. Bissey – Obituary

95, of Dwight, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his residence.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at United Methodist Church of Dwight at 11:00 am with Reverend Mary Arnold officiating. Burial will follow the service at Allen Township Cemetery in Ransom, Illinois.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the United Methodist Church of Dwight.

Hager Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold was born March 6, 1927, in Huntingburg, IN., the son of Dwight L. and Lela (Rauscher) Bissey. He married Doris V. Denaple on March 14, 1954, at the United Methodist Church in Dwight. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2019.

Harold is survived by his children, daughter, Theresa L. Flowers of Braidwood and son, Ralph W. Bissey of Odell; grandchildren Emily Torres of Herscher, James Flowers of Braidwood, Brian (Erica) Flowers of Cullom, Christina (T.J.) Polk of Baldwin, Iowa, Nathan (Jen) Bissey of Diamond, Courtney Jo (Ryan) Rojkowski of Elburn, IL, Amanda Price of Coal City, Danny (Hilarie) Grubaugh of Covington, IN; great grandchildren, Ginny, Mariana, Gwen, Leo, Lucas, Logan, Lyle, Cayden, Colin, Trevor, Bekka, Tyson, Hayden, Brock, and Rhett; special nieces, Leta Leach and Margo Scott; and Garrett and Gavin Leach.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris; his two sons, Gail and Floyd Bissey; daughter-in-law, Christina Jo Bissey; and sister, Louanna Meyerholtz; and brother, Eugene Bissey.

Harold served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dwight. He was a farmer and dairy farmer. In 1962, he started working for Caterpillar. He retired in 1987 after 25 years and was retired for 35 years. During those years, he farmed out by Ransom which he enjoyed. He also enjoyed showing his 1942 H.

Memorials can be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care, or United Methodist Church of Dwight.

