GSW High School held their Homecoming Dance on Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The 2023 Homecoming Court was announced.

Pictured, left to right, front row: Roman Faletti, Spencer Conger and Kendall Huston. Back row: Maria Campagna, Addi Fair, Cale Halpin, King Keith Page, Queen Colby Grieff, Emma Wilson and Noah Wise.