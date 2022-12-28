GSW @ Beecher

GSW – 54

Beecher – 77

7-11, 4-2

Scoring:

Cale Halpin – 15

Gabe McHugh – 13

Bennett Grant – 7

Dane Halpin – 5

Logan Conger – 5

Coaches Comments: We got outplayed by a better team. We need to play a lot better and harder if we want to compete with quality opponents.

Next Games:

Sat Jan 7 @ Dwight

Tues Jan 10 @ Momence

Fri Jan 13 vs Tri-Point

GSW lose by one to Somonauk @ Marquette

Somonauk – 46

GSW – 45

Record moves to: 7-10

GSW falls to Flanagan-Cornell @ Marquette Christmas Tournament

GSW - 32 Flan - 42 Record: 7-9

GSW vs Woodland @ Marquette Christmas Tournament

Woodland – 43

GSW – 41

Current record: 7-8

GSW vs Earlville @ Marquette Christmas Tournament

Earlville – 70

GSW – 48

Current record: 7-7