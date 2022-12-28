GSW @ Beecher
GSW – 54
Beecher – 77
7-11, 4-2
Scoring:
Cale Halpin – 15
Gabe McHugh – 13
Bennett Grant – 7
Dane Halpin – 5
Logan Conger – 5
Coaches Comments: We got outplayed by a better team. We need to play a lot better and harder if we want to compete with quality opponents.
Next Games:
Sat Jan 7 @ Dwight
Tues Jan 10 @ Momence
Fri Jan 13 vs Tri-Point
GSW lose by one to Somonauk @ Marquette
Somonauk – 46
GSW – 45
Record moves to: 7-10
GSW falls to Flanagan-Cornell @ Marquette Christmas Tournament
GSW - 32 Flan - 42 Record: 7-9
GSW vs Woodland @ Marquette Christmas Tournament
Woodland – 43
GSW – 41
Current record: 7-8
GSW vs Earlville @ Marquette Christmas Tournament
Earlville – 70
GSW – 48
Current record: 7-7