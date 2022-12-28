GSW @ Beecher

GSW – 54
Beecher – 77
7-11, 4-2
Scoring:
Cale Halpin – 15
Gabe McHugh – 13
Bennett Grant – 7
Dane Halpin – 5
Logan Conger – 5
Coaches Comments: We got outplayed by a better team. We need to play a lot better and harder if we want to compete with quality opponents.
Next Games:
Sat Jan 7 @ Dwight
Tues Jan 10 @ Momence
Fri Jan 13 vs Tri-Point

GSW lose by one to Somonauk @ Marquette

Somonauk – 46
GSW – 45
Record moves to: 7-10

GSW falls to Flanagan-Cornell @ Marquette Christmas Tournament

GSW - 32
Flan - 42

Record: 7-9

GSW vs Woodland @ Marquette Christmas Tournament

Woodland – 43
GSW – 41
Current record: 7-8

GSW vs Earlville  @ Marquette Christmas Tournament

Earlville – 70
GSW – 48
Current record: 7-7