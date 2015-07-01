GARDNER – SO. WILMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #73 BOARD BRIEFS

Highlights of the Regular Meeting

JANUARY 18, 2023

PUBLIC COMMENT:

None. No public at tonight’s meeting.

PRINCIPAL’S REPORT: Mrs. Avery, Superintendent, reported the following:

● December 2022

● Attendance: 92.7%

● Discipline: 10 detentions

● An All School Assembly on SEL (Social Emotional Learning) was held on Wed, January 11th. The main message from the speaker & his band was, “Someone cares for you, don’t give up, we are here for you.” We received great feedback from both the students and faculty.

● Mr. Engelman recently met with the Gardner Fire Department. We have posted their flyers in our building and put information in our Daily Announcements promoting their Open House being held on Thursday, January 19 at 6:00 PM to inform our students on how to begin a career as a Firefighter/Paramedic. GSW is also setting up a date for the Gardner Fire Protection District to come in during lunch hours and visit with students. Hopefully this exposure will recruit some new members.

DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: None at tonight’s meeting.

BUILDING AND GROUNDS REPORT :

Mrs. Sue Avery discussed the following:

● Door Update = They are measuring exterior doors and ordering supplies.

● Lift Update = The lift is broken again and currently being fixed. We are looking into options to purchase a different / new one.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Mrs. Avery presented on the following:

● Principal Search Update

● 8 total candidates were interviewed and narrowed down to 4. The team interviewed the top 4 candidates on Tues, Jan. 17. A final candidate was chosen. The new principal will be hired at the February board meeting.

● School Calendar 2023-2024 – The tentative calendar was reviewed and will be approved at the February board meeting.

● Extension of Emergency Days – these will be added, if needed. GSW will be planning to use remote learning days in most cases.

BOE MEMBERS REPORTS:

None at this time.

ACTION ITEMS :

● Approve the Second Reading of Press Policy 110

● Approve the Destruction of Closed Session Audio Recordings 18-months and older

● Approve the Opening of Board of Education Closed Session Minutes from January 2022 – December

2022

OTHERS:

The Homecoming Pep Assembly, game, and dance were a huge success! There was positive feedback from students, staff, parents, and the community.

Pam Brooks congratulated Katy Wepprecht on her induction into the GSW Hall of Fame. This week is Board Appreciation Week, so President Pam Brooks also thanked all of the board members for serving on the GSW HS board of education, and told them that they are very much appreciated.