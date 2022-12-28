The Gardner 6th grade started off the Saunemin Tournament with a solid win over Ridgeview 34-4.  Ryan Male had 16 points, Mason Jordan 11, Chris Titus 5 and Fallon Stein 2.   The Tigers moved on in the winners bracket to face Coal City.  The Tigers played tough but would unfortunately fall short with  season ending  37-26 loss.  Mason Jordan led the Tigers with 13 points, Ryan Male 7, David Allen 4 and Ty Tjelle 2.

The 5th grade fell to Ridgeview 21-8 in the opening round. Richard Foglio, Kash Kerner, Kash Olsen each had 2 points.  Talon Mack and Jaxon Pluger each added 1.  The Tigers then faced Odell in the Consolation Bracket.  A tough defense held the Rams to just 7 points and some key free throws from Kash Olsen late in the game put the Tigers on top 16-7.
The 5th grade will play Monday Jan. 9 at 5:30.