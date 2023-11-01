Eagle Watch Weekend Celebrates The American Bald Eagle In Illinois.

Join park staff, volunteer naturalists, hike leaders, and the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation for a fun filled day at the Starved Rock Visitor Center and trails during Eagle Watch Weekend. Park activities will take place on January 28th from 9:30-3 p.m. starting with a children’s program on bald eagles at 9:30 followed by a guided eagle viewing hike at 10 and a live birds of prey show at 11. The day will conclude with another guided eagle viewing hike at 1 followed by a bird of prey show at 2 p.m. Tickets and reservations for the state park and visitor center programs are not needed but seating will be limited.

Starved Rock Lodge will run trolleys daily from 9am-5pm for $4.00 per day. The trolleys will run from the Lodge to the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center and the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center.