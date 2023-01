Dwight VB defeats Tri-Point in 3 sets on Tuesday January 3

Dwight lost the first match 25-10 and went on to win 25-21 and 27-25

Raegan Brown had 5 aces

Sarah Stukel had 2 aces

Kaitlynn Todd had 1 kill and 1 assist

Addie Avilez had 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist

Callie Robison had 2 kills and 2 aces

Livi Buck had 3 kills, 4 aces, and 1 block.