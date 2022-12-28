Dwight Police Calls for Service: 12-28-22 = 01-05-23

Burglar Alarm

Return Call

Reckless Driver

Medical Aid

Traffic Stops

18

Extra Patrol

Disturbance

Lockout

Walk in

Cell 911 Hang Up 1

Miscellaneous

Loose Dog

Unknown Problem

Theft

Crisis Intervention

Assist Agency

911 Open Line

Loud Music

Found Items

Solicitor Complaint

Well Being

Out With Vehicle

Audible Alarm

911 Hang Up

Vehicle Parked Overnight 1

12-29-22 Dwight Police met with a resident who advised his Driver’s License was missing.

12-30-22 Dwight Police conducted a traffic stop. Cited for Suspended Registration and No Proof of

Insurance was Larry Kent of Pembroke Twp.

12-31-22 Dwight Police were advised of a disturbance having occurred in the 100 block of E. Main St.

The report has been forwarded to the State’s Attorney Office for review.

01-01-23 Dwight Police conducted a traffic stop. Cited for Suspended Registration and No Proof of

Insurance was Joseph McMeen.

01-01-23 Dwight Police were dispatched to W. Northbrook Dr. for a subject reporting an item missing

from his vehicle. The item was located