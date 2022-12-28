Dwight Police Calls for Service: 12-28-22 = 01-05-23
Burglar Alarm
Return Call
Reckless Driver
Medical Aid
Traffic Stops
18
Extra Patrol
Disturbance
Lockout
Walk in
Cell 911 Hang Up 1
Miscellaneous
Loose Dog
Unknown Problem
Theft
Crisis Intervention
Assist Agency
911 Open Line
Loud Music
Found Items
Solicitor Complaint
Well Being
Out With Vehicle
Audible Alarm
911 Hang Up
Vehicle Parked Overnight 1
12-29-22 Dwight Police met with a resident who advised his Driver’s License was missing.
12-30-22 Dwight Police conducted a traffic stop. Cited for Suspended Registration and No Proof of
Insurance was Larry Kent of Pembroke Twp.
12-31-22 Dwight Police were advised of a disturbance having occurred in the 100 block of E. Main St.
The report has been forwarded to the State’s Attorney Office for review.
01-01-23 Dwight Police conducted a traffic stop. Cited for Suspended Registration and No Proof of
Insurance was Joseph McMeen.
01-01-23 Dwight Police were dispatched to W. Northbrook Dr. for a subject reporting an item missing
from his vehicle. The item was located