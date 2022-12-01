Dwight Cousins Take 2nd Place in National HS Cornhole Championship

This past weekend December 30 through January 1, 2023, Dwight residents Terry Wilkey, Tyler Cox, Jake Wilkey, and Evan Cox traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to compete in the ACL National High School Cornhole Championships.

Along with being siblings, the boys are all first cousins as well.

There were three events. In the singles event, each of them competed individually against everyone else. Although they played well in “rounders” (pool play), the bracket didn’t go very good with all the boys getting knocked out.

In doubles, Terry and Tyler teamed up together and Jake and Evan teamed up together. After rounders, each team was seeded on opposite sides of the bracket. They both made it to the championship, with Terry and Tyler winning it all in a very close match against their younger brothers.

The third event was a team event with all four representing DTHS against the other high schools from around the country. In the team event, two of the team members play a doubles match and the remaining two team members play singles matches against the other team. The team that wins two out of the three matches wins. The boys made it through rounders and all the way to the championship match. They faced a very talented team from Colorado. The Dwight team fell just short, losing 2-1, and finishing in 2nd place.

Competition included high school teams from Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, Idaho, and New York.





