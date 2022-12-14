MINUTES OF A REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On January 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Michael Cornale; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich

ABSENT: Tara Hansen

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH –Mrs. Schultz announced that the Redbird of the Month is Laura Reamer.

PUBLIC COMMENT – None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS or RECOGNITIONS

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that Chuck Butterbrodt’s last day is Friday, the 13th, and that there will be a clap out for him if they wish to attend.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Amie Thompson made the DEA report for December.

Mrs. Schultz’s report stands as presented. She informed the Board that Brooke Whittle will be taking Chuck Butterbrodt’s position as a long term sub.

Mr. Jenkin’s report stands as presented.

Mr. DeLong stated that December is the halfway point in the fiscal year and the budget is looking good along with the Districts’ investments.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following:

DeLong informed the Board about the growing need for space in the school. Enrollment is continuing to rise with 560 students in Pre-k through 8th grade. He noted that education has changed drastically in the last fifteen to twenty years with the need for more physical therapy, speech, occupational therapy and other special education needs. He made the Board aware that additional space will need to be addressed within the next three to five years. DeLong noted that DGS will greatly benefit from the practice facility that DTHS is looking to build. He suggested the District pay an annual fee to DTHS for the use of the facility. DeLong is meeting with the calendar committee to start planning of the 2023-2024 school year. DeLong has been informed that there is a two year delay with the projected solar farm.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the December 14, 2022 Regular Board Meeting

Minutes of the December 14, 2022 Public Hearing

Bills

Approve Retirement, Carol Fink, 3 rd Grade Teacher, Effective End of 2022-2023 School Year

Grade Teacher, Effective End of 2022-2023 School Year Approve Employment, Jenny Roeder, 5th Grade Teacher, 2023-2024 School Year

Board Member Ellis requested to pull out Consent Agenda Item #4 for a separate vote.

Moved by Christenson, seconded by Bowman, to approve the Consent Agenda #4 (the retirement of 3rd Grade Teacher Carol Fink), as presented. Roll call. Ellis voted no. All others voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Bowman, seconded by Mallaney, to approve the Consent Agenda as amended. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the second reading of IASB PRESS Plus Policy 110 Update recommendations and requested final approval of all.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Cornale, to approve IASB PRESS Plus Updates as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that DGS hasn’t had a wrestling program for at least five years. There are fifty five participants in the Kids Wrestling Club. Nineteen of those are currently in 5th through 8th grade and could participate in school wrestling. He stated that this could be a good opportunity for kids whose families can’t afford to enroll them in the club. The school still has a wrestling mat and singlets that are in good shape. The Board was in support of restarting a Wrestling program in-house again.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to go into Executive Session at 6:27 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to exit Executive Session at 6:51 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 6:52 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.

**Minutes are not final until approved at the next meeting.