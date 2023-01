The Dwight Redbirds Boys 8th Grade Basketball Team dropped a contest to Bishop MacNamara on January 4 by a score of 44 – 33.

The Redbirds led 34 – 29 after three periods but failed to score in the final quarter.

Comments by Coach Tom Conroy:

“We played well for three quarters then we turned it over and couldn’t make a shot the entire quarter. Dwight fell to 9 – 5 on the season. Bishop Mac moved to 13 -2.”