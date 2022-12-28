Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10

Last night the 8th grade Lady Redbirds played in a tense match against the GSW Tigers. The Redbirds won the first match by two points, the Tigers turned around and won the second set by three points. The Redbirds ended up defeating the Tigers in the third set by coming back from behind to win by three points.

Cloe Gall had three kills, two digs and one assist. Addy Sulzberger had one dig. Avery Connor had five assists and one kill. Delaney Boucher had five kills, one assist, 5 aces, and three blocks. Claire Sandeno had 3 kills, 4 digs and 1 ace. Mikayla Chambers had 7 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces and one block. Kit Connor had one kill, 4 assists and seven aces. Madlynn Lucus had one ace.

Scores: 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

Record: 2-1

Dwight 7th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10

Dwight 7th grade lady Redbirds defeat GSW in 3 close sets.

Dwight won the first set 27-25 lost the second set 25-27 and won the third set 26-24

Raegan Brown lead the team with 7 aces, 4 kills and 1 dig.

Olivia Buck lead the team with 6 kills, 1 dig and 1 assist.

Kaitlyn Todd had 3 aces, 2 kills, and 1 assist

Addie Avilez had 2 kills, 1 dig, and 1 ace

Callie Robison had 2 aces and 1 dig

Sienna Burke had 1 kill and 1 ace

Sarah Stukel had 2 aces

Grace Tjelle had 1 ace

Kailynn Haggard had 1 kill

Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 9

On January 9, the 8th VB Lady Redbirds had a tough loss to Woodland after 3 sets, 25-13, 23-25, and 22-25. During the 2nd and 3rd sets, the Redbirds had some good rallies but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Cloe Gall and Madlynn Lucus each had one ace. Claire Sandeno and Kit Connor each had 2 aces. Avery Connor had 3 aces and Mikayla Chambers had 3 aces with 5 kills. Delaney Boucher had 2 blocks.