Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10
Last night the 8th grade Lady Redbirds played in a tense match against the GSW Tigers. The Redbirds won the first match by two points, the Tigers turned around and won the second set by three points. The Redbirds ended up defeating the Tigers in the third set by coming back from behind to win by three points.
Dwight 7th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 10
Dwight 7th grade lady Redbirds defeat GSW in 3 close sets.
Dwight won the first set 27-25 lost the second set 25-27 and won the third set 26-24
Raegan Brown lead the team with 7 aces, 4 kills and 1 dig.
Olivia Buck lead the team with 6 kills, 1 dig and 1 assist.
Kaitlyn Todd had 3 aces, 2 kills, and 1 assist
Addie Avilez had 2 kills, 1 dig, and 1 ace
Callie Robison had 2 aces and 1 dig
Sienna Burke had 1 kill and 1 ace
Sarah Stukel had 2 aces
Grace Tjelle had 1 ace
Kailynn Haggard had 1 kill
Dwight 8th Grade Lady Redbirds Volleyball – Jan 9
On January 9, the 8th VB Lady Redbirds had a tough loss to Woodland after 3 sets, 25-13, 23-25, and 22-25. During the 2nd and 3rd sets, the Redbirds had some good rallies but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.