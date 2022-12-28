The 7th grade boys basketball team lost to Bishop Mac on Wednesday night 35-15. Jude Hurt and Hudson Colclasure led the way for the Redbirds with 4 points each. Jude pulled down 3 rebounds and Hudson led the team with 5 steals. Ty Turner added 2 points and 3 rebounds. Walter Bradley led the team with 5 rebounds and 2 points. Logan Pakula added 2 points. Mekhi Hakey added 1 point and 2 rebounds. Dane Frobish had 1 assist. The Redbirds travel to Ottawa Wallace Thursday night for a non-conference game.